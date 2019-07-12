Man accused in slayings of son, 3 others held on $5M bond

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man accused of killing four people including his ex-girlfriend and their 6-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder.

A judge on Friday ordered 26-year-old Armond Johnson Sr. to be held on $5 million bond.

Police say Johnson shot his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Takeyra (tuh-KEE'-ruh) Collins, either late Monday or early Tuesday.

Authorities say Johnson then set a fire in the woman's house that killed his 6-year-old son and the boy's 2-year-old sister.

Police say he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., who they think just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Autopsies show the two children died of smoke inhalation.

A message seeking comment was left with Johnson's attorney.