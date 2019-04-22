Man accused of abandoning 2 dogs pleads not guilty

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man accused of abandoning two dogs that officials say had injuries "consistent with dogfighting" has pleaded not guilty.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 31-year-old Eric Tillis entered pleas last week to charges of abandonment and of neglect. His trial is scheduled to begin June 17.

Court documents say officers sent Jan. 26 to investigate a report about abandoned dogs found two dogs in kennels without food or water. The documents say both dogs had several scratches and scars "consistent with dogfighting."

Investigators say Tillis and 21-year-old Alexia Ball had lived at the residence with the dogs but had moved out days earlier.

Ball also has pleaded not guilty to charges of animal abandonment and animal neglect.

