Man accused of abducting daughter from ex-wife in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Cottonwood says a man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-wife's home and abducting their 7-year-old daughter against a court order.

They say 46-year-old David Windham was found at a convenience store in Clarkdale about 10 a.m. Monday, about an hour after the alleged abduction.

Windham was taken into custody and authorities say the child was unharmed and returned to her mother.

Yavapai Apache police arrested Windham before an Amber Alert could be disseminated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Cottonwood police say Windham was being booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, aggravated harassment plus threatening and intimidating.

They say all carry domestic violence implications except for the burglary charge.

It's unclear if Windham has a lawyer yet.