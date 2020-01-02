Man accused of attacking firefighters who saved him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking firefighters as they saved him from his burning home in Southern California, authorities said.

Crews arriving at the scene of the blaze in Bakersfield on Wednesday found Patricio Orque barricaded inside a room, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.

Orque was combative with firefighters who had to force themselves inside to pull him out as flames roared, KBAK-TV reported.

He had to be restrained until sheriff's deputies arrived. Orque was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't known Thursday if he has an attorney.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the news station reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.