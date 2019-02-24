Man accused of dragging officer with stolen car arrested

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested a man they say dragged a police officer with a stolen car.

Police say 37-year-old Theodore William Newton of Newark, Delaware was arrested early Sunday.

Police say a Wellesley police officer stopped the vehicle Saturday evening and saw it had been reported stolen in Delaware. He struggled with the suspect, who took off.

The officer was dragged about 15 feet before he could free himself.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries authorities described as serious but not life-threatening. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Newton is expected to appear in court Monday on charges including assault and battery on a police officer. It wasn't immediately clear Sunday whether he has a lawyer.