Man accused of driving impaired, 2 Phoenix pedestrians hurt

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested after allegedly injuring a woman and a young boy at a crosswalk.

They say 58-year-old Abe Mejia was taken into custody after Saturday night’s incident.

Police say officers were stopped at an intersection when they reported seeing a vehicle turn left and collide with the woman and 8-year-old boy.

The two pedestrians were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Mejia remained at the scene and was evaluated for impairment and his blood-alcohol level was above the legit limit for Arizona drivers.

They say Mejia has been booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.