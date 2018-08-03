Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting deputy, gets life

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a deputy south of Tacoma in January and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The News Tribune reports Frank Pawul pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting of Pierce County sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney as the deputy was responding to a reported home invasion.

Pawul pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

Two other people are awaiting trial in the Jan. 7 killing of the 34-year-old deputy.

Pawul apologized in court, saying he was truly sorry for everything that happened.

