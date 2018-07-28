Police: Colorado driver hit officer after getting ticket

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a man spat on an officer and struck him with his car after he was ticketed for leaving two dogs in a hot car.

The Daily Camera in Boulder reported Friday that 21-year-old Clint Martinez II has been charged with two counts of felony assault on an officer and misdemeanor counts of assault, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a report of two dogs locked in a hot car without water on July 21.

Boulder police say Martinez spit on an officer after being handed a ticket for improper care of animals.

Body camera video appears to show the officer opened the car door to pull Martinez out, but Martinez put the car in reverse and struck the officer as he sped off.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital.

It was not immediately clear Saturday if Martinez had an attorney.