Man accused of killing father, daughter enters insanity plea

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Manitowoc father and his teenage daughter has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease.

Karl Hess waived a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Wednesday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court and entered the plea. WLUK-TV reports a judge ordered a psychiatric exam.

Hess is charged with killing 51-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, at their home last September. A complaint says Hess fled with a safe and a wallet from the home.

The 35-year-old defendant is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Hess is due back in court June 19 when the results of the psychiatric exam could be addressed.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com