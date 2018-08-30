Man accused of killing wife in Maui market pleads no contest

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Maui man accused of slitting his estranged wife's throat in a supermarket is pleading no contest to murder.

The Maui News reports Stephen Schmidt pleaded no contest Wednesday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Schmidt cut the throat of 24-year-old Kehau Farias Schmidt while she was shopping at a Foodland in 2016.

Schmidt also pleaded no contest to other charges involving two men who were stabbed while trying to stop the attack.

Wailuku resident Alan Sevilla told the newspaper at the time the three victims were lying in a pool of blood between the cash registers.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend Schmidt be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com