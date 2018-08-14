Man accused of leaving caged dog to drown to stay in custody

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of leaving a young pit bull mix to drown in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide will remain in custody until his trial on animal cruelty charges.

A judge issued the ruling Monday after Aaron Davis' lawyer argued that the state's case was "paper thin" and that at most he should only be facing disorderly persons charges in municipal court.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on July 31.

The person rescued the animal and adopted it. The dog is now known as River.

Davis could face up to five years in prison if convicted of animal cruelty.