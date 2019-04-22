Man accused of mishandling gun, killing Mississippi woman

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A convicted felon is accused of fatally shooting his sister-in-law while mishandling a gun at a Mississippi home.

The Natchez Democrat reports 29-year-old Travion Marell Williams was arrested Saturday on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Williams was handling the gun in the home's carport that evening when it fired a single bullet that struck 40-year-old Felicia Butler.

Chief Deputy Jerry Brown says the shooting is being investigated as an accident. They say Williams initially left the house with the gun, but later returned and cooperated with authorities.

County Coroner James Lee says Butler's body was taken to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy. It's unclear if Williams has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/