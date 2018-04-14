Man accused of posing as officer, attempted sexual assault

NILES, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is in jail on charges that he kidnapped a woman and attempted to sexually assault her while he posed as a police officer.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports the incident happened April 3. Prosecutors say the woman told authorities she became faint while inside a grocery store in Niles and took a candy bar without paying for it. They say 27-year-old Janusz Kordek of Wheeling was working as a stock boy in the store approached the woman in the parking lot, identified himself as a police officer, showed her a badge and told her he was taking her into custody for shoplifting.

Kordek allegedly placed her into his car and tried to sexually assault her. He was ordered held in jail without bail on Friday.