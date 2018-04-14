Man accused of recording children faces child porn charges

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who authorities say secretly recorded dozens of children at his home and at a local gymnastics center has been charged with producing child pornography

Federal officials say 54-year-old Jonathan Oldale of Chevy Chase was arrested Friday.

Montgomery County police launched an investigation last year after being called to Silver Stars Gymnastics and Fitness in Silver Spring, where an employee found a camera hidden inside a backpack in a restroom.

After two searches of Oldale's home last year, police discovered computer evidence of files indicative of child pornography and hundreds of videos filmed in the bathroom of his home, where authorities say children attended outdoor "splash parties."

Attorneys representing Oldale on related charges in state court did not immediately respond to an email message Saturday.