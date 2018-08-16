Image 1of/28

Investigators say they have evidence 39-year-old Glenwood Brown was prostituting women for years in Texas and eight other states.

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of sex trafficking in nine states is jailed in eastern Wisconsin.

Investigators say they have evidence 39-year-old Glenwood Brown was prostituting women across the country for years, including two in the Fox Valley.

WLUK-TV reports Brown is scheduled to be in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday on two felony charges of human trafficking. A criminal complaint says the state Department of Justice began investigating Brown in 2016.

The complaint says Brown put 225 ads on Backpage.com from October 2014 through August 2016. Federal agents shut down Backpage's site earlier this year. The ads were posted in nine states: Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

