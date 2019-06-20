Man accused of sexual assault, secretly recording girls

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of secretly recording girls and sexual assault has pleaded not guilty.

Police say they arrested 59-year-old John Wilkinson Wednesday night on seven counts of violation of privacy and one count of sexual assault, all misdemeanors. Police had issued a warrant for his arrest, and Wilkinson turned himself in.

A Concord district court clerk said Wilkinson pleaded not guilty Thursday morning. His attorney didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Police say their investigation began in 2018 when a victim said she and others were filmed in a bathroom at a local residence on Hoit Road.

The Concord Monitor reports police obtained a search warrant and seized media files from Wilkinson's phone.