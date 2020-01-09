Man accused of firing on workers arrested on bail violation

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of shooting at construction workers in his neighborhood was arrested for violating his bail on Thursday, officials said.

Stephen Rosetti, 66, of Waterboro, shot at excavation workers clearing trees near his home on Wednesday, according to police. He was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.

Authorities surrounded Rosetti's home for nearly three hours before he surrendered. Rosetti was taken to the York County Jail, where he was later released on $1,000 cash bail.

The York County Sheriff's Department said Rosetti was then arrested at his home on Thursday, according to WMTW-TV. He was in possession of a firearm, which violated his bail.

No injuries were reported and no homes were evacuated during the standoff. The workers said they found bullet holes in their equipment. The shooting is still under investigation.

York County Jail officials said there is no attorney listed on file for Rosetti.