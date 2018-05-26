Man accused of shooting at cops is caught; tether was cut

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged with shooting at Detroit police officers has been captured after he cut off his electronic monitor and briefly disappeared.

Police say Ivory Traylor III was arrested Saturday in Macomb County's Clinton Township. The Detroit News reports that he had failed to appear at a court hearing Friday.

A judge had reduced Traylor's bond last fall and ordered him to wear an ankle tether outside jail. Police say he cut it off before the court hearing.

Traylor is accused of shooting at police during a foot chase a year ago. At the time, his mother said he suffered from mental Illness and needed treatment.

Police Chief James Craig says lowering Traylor's bond was a major mistake. He says Traylor's mental condition should have been assessed.

