Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with stabbing a woman in the head, face and body multiple times.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday. Her name and condition weren't known.

Police arrested 27-year-old Carlos Alden, of Manchester, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. They said he knew the woman.

Alden was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.