Man accused of up-the-skirt pics also filmed at church, mall

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a Wichita State University student who's accused of taking more than a dozen up-the-skirt videos of women on campus also filmed unsuspecting people at a church and in a shopping mall parking lot.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a Sedgwick County judge released the affidavit Tuesday in the case against 29-year-old James Dayvault.

He's charged with six criminal counts, including sexual exploitation of a child. His defense attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The affidavit says Dayvault came under police scrutiny last summer after he was spotted placing his cellphone "inches away" from the buttocks of a bikini-clad girl who was playing with her cousin in a north Wichita neighborhood. The children were 5 and 7.

A search of Dayvault's cellphone and computer led to charges.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com