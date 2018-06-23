Man acquitted in fatal Baltimore firebombing case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has been acquitted of murder charges relating to a Baltimore firebombing that killed two teens.

Antonio Wright was acquitted Friday of two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder in last year's firebombing.

Baltimore police had labeled Wright as Public Enemy No. 1. Wright declared his innocence on Facebook.

Nineteen-year-old Shi-heem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James died in the fire. Twenty-one-year-old Micha Pinkney was left in critical condition after jumping onto a sidewalk three floors below. She recovered after months in the hospital. Five others escaped the flames.

Prosecutors say the firebombing stemmed from a shooting at the home two days prior. Charges related to the shooting are still pending against Wright. Court records show a trial date is scheduled for July 16.