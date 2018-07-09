Man arraigned after high-pressure sprayer used to clean dogs

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 49-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after a high-pressure car sprayer was used to clean two of his dogs.

A judge in Warren ordered Marshall Bullard released Monday on a personal bond. Bullard pleaded not guilty and requested a court-appointed attorney.

The owner of a self-service car wash in Warren, just north of Detroit, called police last month after viewing security video on her cellphone. Officers reviewed the video and saw that a sprayer was used on the dogs.

Police have said the dogs' owner indicated both pets were "covered in feces." Police said he volunteered to give those dogs to new owners.

As part of Bullard's bond, he also has to voluntarily relinquish ownership of two more dogs.