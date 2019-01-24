Man arrested after allegedly raping fellow hospital patient

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say raped a fellow patient at an Albuquerque hospital.

Albuquerque police arrested 22-year-old Anthony Casiquito on Tuesday after they say he raped a woman Monday night while she slept at Lovelace Westside Hospital.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Casiquito who could comment on the allegations.

Casiquito is charged with criminal sexual penetration, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment.

He was still at the county jail Wednesday night.

A Lovelace spokeswoman did not answer questions about the incident, but did write in an email that "patient safety is a top priority and we are working closely with the authorities."