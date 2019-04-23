Man arrested after chase ranging from 4 to nearly 150 mph

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say state troopers arrested a California man following a high-speed chase that started after he was spotted driving 4 mph (7 kph) on Interstate 80.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says the driver didn't pull over for a state trooper early Saturday morning near Kearney and eventually accelerated to about 70 mph (120 kph). Then the driver sped up to nearly 150 mph (241.4 kph) and drove recklessly until stopping near Gibbon.

Thomas says the man sped away when troopers approached. He was stopped by spike strips deployed near Wood River.

Nebraska records don't yet show that the 37-year-old Lomita, California, resident has been formally charged. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, willful reckless driving and felony flight to avoid arrest.