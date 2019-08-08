Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle at Fargo airport

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have a man in custody for crashing a stolen vehicle into a fence at Hector International Airport.

Authorities say the 22-year-old man stole several items from an apartment Wednesday, including car keys. He then took off in a stolen vehicle.

KFGO reports officers located the suspect who had a flat tire. But, the man sped away, drove over a tire deflation device and onto airport property where he crashed into the fence.

The Moorhead man is being held in the Cass County Jail.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com