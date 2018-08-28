Man arrested after posts allegedly threaten violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is free on bond after allegedly threatening to kill people on Facebook.

Court records show 34-year-old Robert Nathaniel Seals of Dothan is charged with making terroristic threats after writing on the social media network that he was buying guns and "planning a mass attack."

Seals allegedly posted that was "writing names" and that people were going to die in the next few days.

Police Sgt. Clark Allums tells the Dothan Eagle the posts appeared after Seals had an altercation with an acquaintance, and that someone who saw them called police.

Court records show Seals has filed a statement saying he doesn't have money to hire a lawyer, but no one has been appointed yet to represent him.