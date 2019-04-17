Man arrested by police investigating Barton incident

BARNSLEY, England (AP) — Police investigating an alleged incident involving Fleetwood manager Joey Barton after a third-tier match in England have arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

The man was arrested and questioned on Wednesday by South Yorkshire Police, who are looking into an alleged confrontation between Barton and Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel on Saturday.

The police force says the man is suspected of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted Saturday that Barton confronted Stendel in the tunnel following a 4-2 loss for Fleetwood. Woodrow claimed Stendel was left with "blood pouring from his face." The tweet was later deleted.

Police are appealing for witnesses for the incident, which they say "left one man with facial injuries."

Barnsley said Tuesday that it had lodged formal complaints with both the English Football League and the Football Association over the alleged incident.

