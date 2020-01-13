https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-arrested-for-firing-on-security-outside-Las-14971228.php
Man arrested for firing on security outside Las Vegas lounge
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man was arrested Monday after police say he opened fire on security guards outside a Las Vegas hookah lounge.
An altercation erupted between two groups at the Passions Hookah Lounge Bar around 3:30 a.m., authorities said. Security guards tried to disperse the crowd with pepper spray.
Police spokesman David Gordon said that's when a vehicle drove up and someone shot one round at the guards, who returned fire.
The driver fled but police located the car a short time later. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and found a handgun in the car.
No one at the lounge was injured, according to Gordon.
Police did not release the name of the suspect.
