Man arrested in beating death during South Carolina burglary

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a beating death during a burglary in South Carolina earlier this year.

Aiken County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release that Christopher Wayne Trueblood was arrested Tuesday in the death of a man in Wagner.

Abdullah says Trueblood was picked up by Lexington County sheriff's deputies on state Highway 6.

The body of 76-year-old Kenneth Goodwin was found under a tarp at his home May 28. Investigators say items were taken from his home, including a pickup truck.

Trueblood is also charged with grand larceny. He's being held in the Aiken County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.