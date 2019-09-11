Man arrested in killing of woman found dead in her vehicle

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the killing of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle.

Police say Giovanni Ruiz previously was in a dating relationship with the victim, Paula Davis.

She was found dead Sept. 6 and Ruiz was jailed after being arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon.

It's not immediately known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.