Man arrested in murder of Portland pawn shop manager

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a pawn shop manager earlier this week in Portland.

Joseph Schneider was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Around 3 p.m. Monday police say he shot Benjamin Taylor Johnson, 31, the manager of USA Pawn & Jewelry.

Witnesses have said Johnson was shot after someone tried to steal something from the store.

David Shepherd, who was parked at the nearby WinCo Foods on Monday afternoon, said he heard the gunshot and came running to the scene. He and several others tried to save Johnson’s life but he died at the scene.