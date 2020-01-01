Man at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor sentenced for knife assault

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man living at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his wife's boyfriend.

The Kitsap Sun reports Masson Warwick Manson pleaded guilty in November to two counts of second-degree assault for the Aug. 11 attack.

Manson's wife was also injured as she struggled to take the knife away from Manson. He was sentenced Dec. 9.

The woman, who was a member of the Navy, wrote in court documents that she had suffered years of abuse from Manson and that the stabbing occurred in front of the couple’s daughter.

The woman wrote that she needed 38 stitches and sustained a concussion, characterizing the stabbing as an "act of violence and hate."

The target of Manson’s attack wrote that he required 53 stitches and that Manson had been harassing him in the lead-up to the attack.