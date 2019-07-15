Man attacked in courtroom brawl last week sentenced to life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man whose sentencing was postponed when he was attacked in an Ohio courtroom last week is headed to prison.

A judge on Monday sentenced Dale Williams to 23 years to life in the killing of a Youngstown woman.

His hearing was interrupted last Thursday when authorities say two of the victim's sons charged at Williams and threw several punches as courtroom deputies tried to stop the pair.

A camera captured video of the melee, showing a man leaping over a table and dragging Williams to the floor.

The Vindicator reports there were about a dozen extra security officers in the courtroom Monday and that the two men weren't at the sentencing.

They're now facing charges of assault and obstructing official business.