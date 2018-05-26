Man being watched by cops dies in wreck with cocaine in car

MIDLAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man being watched by investigators has died after he sped away from an officer trying to pull him over and crashed into a tree.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said enough cocaine to warrant a trafficking charge was found inside the vehicle after the 1:45 p.m. Friday crash in Cabarrus County.

Charlotte officers along with Cabarrus County deputies were watching the home, and a Cabarrus County patrol car tried to pull him over as he left.

Charlotte Police said in a news release the man sped off and the deputy lost sight of him for a short time before finding the vehicle wreck into a tree and the man dead at the scene.

The name of the dead man has not been released.