Man, boy found shot inside overturned SUV in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a man and a 4-year-old boy were found with gunshot wounds in their overturned SUV in St. Paul.

Authorities say someone opened fire on the SUV about 5 p.m. Sunday, causing it to crash and flip on its roof in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The man was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. Both were taken to Regions Hospital.

The Star Tribune reports residents living across the street say they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several people running through their yard.

The shooting follows a deadly month in St. Paul in which nine people were homicide victims.

