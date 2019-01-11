Man caught up in child porn sweep gets 6-year prison term

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man who had more than 49,000 child porn videos and images on his desktop computer when he was caught up in a statewide sweep is now headed to state prison.

Callen Kapschock received a six-year sentence Friday. The 56-year-old Hamilton Township (Mercer County) man must also register as a sex offender.

Kapschock had pleaded guilty last October to distributing child porn. The state attorney general's office says investigators found the thousands of videos and images on his desktop computer when they executed a search warrant at his home in August 2017.

Kapschock was among 79 people arrested in "Operation Safety Net," a nine-month, multiagency sweep conducted in 2017. During the sweep, state detectives downloaded more than 25 child porn files from a shared folder on his computer.