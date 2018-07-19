Man charged after radio personality's slaying gets sentence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The fourth and final person facing charges following a burglary that led to the 2016 beating death of a western Indiana radio personality has been sentenced.

The Tribune-Star reports 29-year-old Benjamin Selig was given a four-year suspended sentence Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to assisting a criminal.

Matt Luecking worked for WFNB-FM. During the sentencing hearing, a brief video about Luecking was played.

Selig said he was sorry about the death of Luecking. He also noted he wasn't present at the robbery and fatal beating and not directly involved Luecking's death.

Three other people have been sentenced to decades each in prison for their roles in the case. Police say Selig and one of them tried to use Luecking's stolen bank card after the killing.

