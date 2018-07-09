Man charged in Detroit-area shooting captured in Illinois

This undated photo released by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office shows Perry Bernard Rouse Jr. Authorities say Rouse, who is facing murder and other charges in a shooting at a block-style party in suburban Detroit, has been captured suburban Chicago. The Macomb County, Michigan, sheriff's office says Rouse was taken into custody Saturday at a motel in Harvey, Illinois. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man facing murder and other charges in a shooting at a block-style party in suburban Detroit has been captured in suburban Chicago.

The Macomb County, Michigan, sheriff's office says 25-year-old Perry Bernard Rouse Jr. was taken into custody Saturday at a motel in Harvey, Illinois. He's being held pending extradition to Michigan. It wasn't immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

Authorities say 17 spent shell casings from three weapons were found following the shooting about 12:20 a.m. Thursday in Mount Clemens. People had gathered for a Fourth of July celebration before the shooting.

Twenty-four-year-old Charlie McGowan of Clinton Township was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital. A 26-year-old woman suffered a leg wound. Prosecutors on Friday charged Rouse with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons offenses.