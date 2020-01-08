Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed Wisconsin woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Utah truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Wisconsin woman.

Hall County Court records say Peterson Black, 37, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol while driving his big rig west on I-80, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Grand Island.

Black lost control of his truck and it ran across the median into the eastbound lanes, where an oncoming small sport utility vehicle went under the tank trailer he was hauling, the Hall County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The SUV driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Madison, Wisconsin, was taken to a Grand Island hospital. His wife, 72-year-old Mary Niedermeier, died at the scene, the department said.

The court records don't list an attorney who could comment for Black.