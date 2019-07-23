Man charged in collision that killed 3 at intersection

ST. LIBORY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a driver accused of causing a central Nebraska collision that killed three people.

Howard County Court records say Jessie Scarlett, of Grand Island, is charged with three counts of manslaughter. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Scarlett.

The crash occurred July 10 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Nebraska Highway 58, north of St. Libory. Authorities say an eastbound pickup didn't halt at a stop sign and rammed into pickup headed north on U.S. 281.

Authorities say the crash killed the two people in the northbound truck: 48-year-old Eric John and 41-year-old Tara Roy, both of Dannebrog. A passenger in Scarlett's pickup, 19-year-old Brianna Loveland, also was killed. Authorities say Tara Roy's unborn child died as well.