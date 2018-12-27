Man charged in death of wife, whose skull was found property

IUKA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged in the death of his wife, whose skull was found on a property last year.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Russell Leon Lanier was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in Susie Rena Lanier's death. She was 43 when her husband and step-father reported her missing from a mobile home park in Iuka in June 2017.

A Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office statement says they received a call regarding a man finding what appeared to be a human skull on his property. The skull was later positively identified as Susie Lanier's. Clothing possibly worn by her was also found. No other human remains were located.

This week, authorities received additional information relating to the case and charged Russell Lanier. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

