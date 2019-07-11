Man charged in deaths of 2 kids, 2 adults who were neighbors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a suspect is in jail in the killings of four people, including two children, in Cleveland.

Police say the man has been booked on aggravated murder charges. Authorities plan to release more details of the charges against the man during a news conference Thursday.

The two children found dead Tuesday in a house were a 2-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy. Autopsies show they died of smoke inhalation.

Twenty-five-year-old Takeyra Collins, who lived in the home and was also found there, died of gunshots.

Thirty-five-year-old David Cousin Jr. also was found fatally shot in a vacant lot near the house.

Family members say Cousin and Collins were neighbors but didn't really know each other.

Relatives told Cleveland.com that Collins was raising the two children.