Man charged in officer, son shooting pleads not guilty

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — Court records show a man accused of shooting and injuring an off-duty police officer and his son while the two were hunting in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

The State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Wesley Seitz is charged in Monday's shooting of Cincinnati police officer Daniel Brockmann and his 15-year-old son in Clermont County. The Batavia man pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Brockmann told a 911 dispatcher that he was shot in the leg and arm and his son was shot in the knee and that two men in a pickup truck fled.

The patrol said the injuries weren't considered life threatening. Authorities said the two were likely hit with buckshot or birdshot.

Seitz's bond was set at $75,000 Tuesday. Court records don't list an attorney for him.