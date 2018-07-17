Man charged in police pursuit, deadly crash in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a 27-year-old man after authorities say he was driving the pickup truck that fled from police and crashed in Cheyenne, killing a passenger.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that charges filed Monday against Aaron Higine include aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless driving, eluding and other traffic-related offenses.

According to charging documents, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over Higine on Saturday night. The pickup fled, driving over 70 mph (113 kph) in a 40 mph (64 kph) zone.

The pickup later swerved off the road and rolled, ejecting a woman from the car.

An attempt to determine if Higine has hired an attorney was unsuccessful Monday night because the phone system used by the Laramie County jail was not working.

