Man charged in pregnant woman's death had paternity hearing

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of killing a pregnant woman had been scheduled for a Wednesday court hearing on paternity.

The Clarion Ledger reports the paternity hearing for 33-year-old Terrence K. Sample was scheduled two days after 21-year-old Makayla Winston's body was found in Holmes County

Sample never appeared in court on the petition by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping involving Winston and her unborn child. He's jailed without bail.

Winston was supposed to give birth July 4.

Terence Sample's attorney in the paternity case couldn't be reached for comment.

It's unclear if the paternity case involved Winston. Family members say that on the day she went missing, she intended to show a sonogram to Sample.

