Man charged in teacher's slaying accused of rape, kidnapping

FILE - This file photo provided by the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office, Ga., shows Bo Dukes on Friday, March 3, 2017. Dukes, charged in the killing of a Georgia teacher who disappeared 13 years ago is now accused in a separate rape and kidnapping case. News outlets report Warner Robins, Ga., police are seeking Dukes on charges including rape in an attack Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office/WMAZ via AP, File) less FILE - This file photo provided by the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office, Ga., shows Bo Dukes on Friday, March 3, 2017. Dukes, charged in the killing of a Georgia teacher who disappeared 13 years ago is now ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Man charged in teacher's slaying accused of rape, kidnapping 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A man charged in the killing of a Georgia teacher who disappeared 14 years ago is now accused in a separate rape and kidnapping case.

News outlets report Warner Robins police are seeking 34-year-old Bo Dukes on charges including rape in a Tuesday attack. Police say detectives believe Dukes threatened two women with a gun and other violence and forced them to his home, where he raped them and held them against their will.

Dukes was charged in 2017 with helping dispose of the body of one-time beauty queen Tara Grinstead. Grinstead vanished from her home in the southwest Georgia town of Ocilla in 2005. Another man, 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke, was indicted on charges including murder in her death.