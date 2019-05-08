Man charged in unprovoked attack at coffee shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for what they call an unprovoked attack at a Massachusetts coffee shop.

West Springfield police say in a Facebook post they responded to a Dunkin' Donuts at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fight.

They say the suspect, Miguel Gonzalez, stabbed the victim in the thigh "for no obvious reason." The wound was so serious that it required a tourniquet and hospitalization.

Police say other customers restrained Gonzalez, and he stabbed one of those patrons. They say as Gonzalez was being led away in handcuffs, he kicked the original victim in the face as he lay on the ground.

Gonzalez faces several charges including assault and battery with a knife causing serious bodily injury. It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.