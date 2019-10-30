Man charged in weekend crash that killed highway contractor

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man faces felony charges in a weekend crash that killed a state highway contractor who was working on roadway landscaping.

Thirty-year-old Munkhbat Munkh Erdene of Rolling Meadows was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in Sunday's crash that killed 67-year-old Roberto Orozco.

Mount Prospect police say Erdene was driving a minivan that ran over highway cones and struck Orozco and another worker, who was hospitalized for treatment.

Police say Orozco was part of a crew contracted by the Illinois Department of Transportation for landscaping work along the roadway.

WFLD-TV reports that Erdene's bond was set at $75,000 and he's scheduled for a Nov. 21 court appearance.

It wasn't immediately clear if Erdene has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.