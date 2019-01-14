https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-charged-with-2-counts-of-DUI-manslaughter-13533210.php
Man charged with 2 counts of DUI manslaughter after crash
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has been jailed following a crash that left two people dead.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that 24-year-old Hunter Black was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Black crashed into a vehicle occupied by 22-year-old Antoinette McCoy and 15-year-old Sean Banks early Saturday morning near Cantonment.
Officials say McCoy and Banks were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, where they died from their injuries.
Black sustained minor injuries. He was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
