Man charged with abandoning kittens near highway

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say they now know who left a "steaming hot" carrier containing five kittens by the side of a Massachusetts highway.

Wrentham police announced Thursday that 32-year-old Alex Rodriguez, of Easton, was charged with five counts of animal cruelty. He will be summoned to court in the future to answer to the charges.

The kittens, estimated to be just weeks old, were discovered inside the pet carrier by a passing motorist on May 29 by the side of Interstate 495. It was unclear how long they had been there.

They were taken to the King Philip Animal Rescue in Plainville where they continue to recover. They will eventually be available for adoption.

A working number for Rodriguez could not immediately be located and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.